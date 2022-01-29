Venus Market Capitalization Hits $97.49 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. In the last week, Venus has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Venus has a market capitalization of $97.49 million and approximately $9.86 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus coin can now be bought for approximately $8.16 or 0.00021498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,976.11 or 0.99998746 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00075414 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00032592 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002395 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.73 or 0.00486437 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Venus

XVS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,941,124 coins. The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

