Venus Price Up 8.2% Over Last Week (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Venus has a market cap of $99.88 million and approximately $9.27 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus coin can now be bought for about $8.36 or 0.00022092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Venus has traded up 8.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Venus Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,941,124 coins. Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

