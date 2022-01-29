Verge (XVG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.02 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $163.95 million and approximately $6.02 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Verge has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.36 or 0.00291489 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00008967 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001022 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,494,806,438 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

