Verge (XVG) Reaches Market Cap of $163.61 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $163.61 million and approximately $7.08 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Verge has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.83 or 0.00289197 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009144 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002144 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 49.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,494,889,738 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

