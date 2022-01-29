Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,212,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 239,905 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 4.74% of Vericel worth $107,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vericel during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vericel by 10.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Vericel during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Vericel during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vericel during the second quarter worth approximately $254,000.

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $33.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,328.00 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.80. Vericel Co. has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Vericel had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VCEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.

In other Vericel news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 14,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $596,876.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $195,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,881 shares of company stock worth $832,727. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

