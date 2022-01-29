VeriCoin Trading 29.5% Lower This Week (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. VeriCoin has a market cap of $421,712.33 and approximately $1,743.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded 29.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,021.79 or 0.99932133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00075470 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00021598 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00033517 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002408 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $185.08 or 0.00486451 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,636,890 coins. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

