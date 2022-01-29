VeriDocGlobal (VDG) Achieves Market Cap of $3.45 Million

VeriDocGlobal (CURRENCY:VDG) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. VeriDocGlobal has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and $65.00 worth of VeriDocGlobal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VeriDocGlobal has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. One VeriDocGlobal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.75 or 0.00259218 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000120 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006886 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000911 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $426.79 or 0.01120358 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About VeriDocGlobal

VeriDocGlobal is a coin. VeriDocGlobal’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,235,325,864 coins. VeriDocGlobal’s official website is www.veridocglobal.com . VeriDocGlobal’s official Twitter account is @VeriDocGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeriDoc Global aims to help governments and businesses all around the world to eliminate document forgeries and counterfeits. Its mission is to provide peace of mind to the document producer by ensuring that the document they created cannot be tampered with and remains how they intended it to be. VeriDoc Global aims to do this by providing cutting edge verification solutions using QR codes and blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling VeriDocGlobal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriDocGlobal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriDocGlobal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriDocGlobal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

