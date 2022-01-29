Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,322 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.21% of Verisk Analytics worth $67,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 58.8% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total transaction of $101,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.89, for a total transaction of $14,090,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,408 shares of company stock worth $64,354,064. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.25.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $193.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.