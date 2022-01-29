Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,268,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,483 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.20% of Veritiv worth $203,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Veritiv by 8.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,144,000 after purchasing an additional 72,411 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 2.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 507,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,157,000 after acquiring an additional 13,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,152,000 after acquiring an additional 25,906 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 35.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 294,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,066,000 after acquiring an additional 77,739 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 37.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 260,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,029,000 after acquiring an additional 71,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.63 per share, with a total value of $189,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Veritiv stock opened at $90.16 on Friday. Veritiv Co. has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $158.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 2.23.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 21.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veritiv Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.