Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.34

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.34 and traded as high as C$20.17. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at C$19.89, with a volume of 1,591,830 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on VET. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.32.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion and a PE ratio of 4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$538.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$517.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 3.6400003 EPS for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

