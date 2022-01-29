Verso (VSO) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.71 Million

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Verso coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0374 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Verso has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. Verso has a total market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $91,965.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00049065 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.27 or 0.06748521 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,977.89 or 0.99831520 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00052067 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007095 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00053850 BTC.

Verso Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verso using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

