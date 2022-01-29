VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) Short Interest Down 59.4% in January

VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 59.4% from the December 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VIA optronics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 354,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in VIA optronics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,387,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in VIA optronics by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,045,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,730,000 after acquiring an additional 149,489 shares during the period. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIA optronics stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.26. 7,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,269. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.49. The stock has a market cap of $187.12 million, a P/E ratio of -15.02 and a beta of -0.19. VIA optronics has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30.

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $58.25 million for the quarter. VIA optronics had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%.

VIA optronics Company Profile

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

