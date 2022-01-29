Viacoin Price Hits $0.0984 on Major Exchanges (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and $6,113.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0984 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109.72 or 0.00291158 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00009148 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002172 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000615 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

