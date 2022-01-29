Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 13,833 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 42.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.07% of Werner Enterprises worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $317,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 28.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 155,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after acquiring an additional 34,513 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 15.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 48,672.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 890,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,405,000 after acquiring an additional 888,279 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

WERN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.09.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $43.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $49.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.12 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Werner Enterprises declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback 6,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Scott C. Arves purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,038.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.