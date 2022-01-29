Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 87,062 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 838.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,062 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.11% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $52,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 18.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 178.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AKR opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.83, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.43. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $23.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 545.50%.

AKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Conlon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $453,400 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

