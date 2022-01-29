Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 51,876 Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.12% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,383,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 614.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,219,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,017,000 after buying an additional 788,155 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 238.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,611,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,225 shares during the period. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HYFM shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hydrofarm Holdings Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HYFM opened at $17.81 on Friday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.74 and a 52 week high of $95.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.92.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $123.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

