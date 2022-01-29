Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,011 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 25.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 39.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 16.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,608,000 after buying an additional 36,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 244,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,996,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Guggenheim upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

HE opened at $41.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $45.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.74.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $756.90 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

