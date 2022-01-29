Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 14,520 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 55.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,689 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,520 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ciena during the third quarter worth about $3,393,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Ciena during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in Ciena by 130.8% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 22,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 12,918 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Ciena by 2.8% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 9,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Ciena during the third quarter worth about $657,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,606,243.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $141,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,598 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,208 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.86.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $64.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $78.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.56 and a 200 day moving average of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

