Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 7,167 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Amundi bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $494,011,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $780,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,602 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,374.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,814,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,011 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,071,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,719 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 171.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,578,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,717,000 after acquiring an additional 996,051 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EW stock opened at $104.87 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.17. The company has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.76.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani purchased 1,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $1,177,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 167,160 shares of company stock worth $20,126,910. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

