Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys New Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,886 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 139.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 286,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,547,000 after purchasing an additional 189,706 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $56.24 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.27.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.54. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.21%.

Several research firms have commented on TOL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.38.

In other news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $371,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $207,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,500 shares of company stock worth $5,601,285. Company insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

