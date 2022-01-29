Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 22,569 Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.08% of Fulgent Genetics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of FLGT stock opened at $62.64 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.97 and a 1-year high of $189.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.33.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $2.63. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 67.68% and a net margin of 54.96%. The company had revenue of $227.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 311 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $29,700.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $48,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,736 shares of company stock valued at $350,066. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

