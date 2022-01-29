Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 213.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,016,000 after buying an additional 516,751 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 446.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,687,000 after buying an additional 120,178 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 462.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 122,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,535,000 after buying an additional 100,849 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,261,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,495,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $230,696,000 after buying an additional 40,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

AMG opened at $140.65 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.02 and a 12-month high of $191.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.09. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $575.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.35%.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.39 per share, with a total value of $508,653.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John R. Erickson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $169.95 per share, for a total transaction of $509,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMG. Citigroup increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.86.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

