Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Independent Franchise Partners LLP purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $575,744,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $447,802,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 856.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,594,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,822 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,834,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,489,000 after acquiring an additional 907,484 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,741,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $175,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,872 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,558 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $124.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.04 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.41. The company has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.44.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

