Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.97 Million Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,107 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EME opened at $117.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.96. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.36 and a 1-year high of $135.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.20.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.85%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

