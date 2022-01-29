Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.97 Million Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,776 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,941.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 305,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 290,279 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 437.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,452,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,631 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 89,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 67,840 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 548,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,624,000 after purchasing an additional 141,884 shares during the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $26.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.27. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.26.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SFM shares. Gordon Haskett cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

