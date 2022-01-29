Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $2.01 Million in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Alleghany during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Alleghany during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Alleghany during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Alleghany during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alleghany during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE Y opened at $658.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $666.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $663.30. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $563.47 and a fifty-two week high of $737.89.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.60) by $3.34. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.23 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Alleghany in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Alleghany news, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total value of $181,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Joseph Patrick Brandon bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $652.45 per share, with a total value of $1,631,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

