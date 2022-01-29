Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,876 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 26.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 8.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 7.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,096,834 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $261,858,000 after purchasing an additional 78,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.43.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.51, for a total value of $168,450.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.21, for a total transaction of $75,009,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 729,652 shares of company stock worth $190,285,531. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WDAY opened at $238.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.60 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $264.44 and its 200 day moving average is $262.09. The stock has a market cap of $59.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,646.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

