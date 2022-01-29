Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,433 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 27,054 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.8% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,505 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 20.9% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

In related news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $391,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $260,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANF opened at $36.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $22.29 and a 12 month high of $48.97. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.89.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $905.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

