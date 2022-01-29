Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 5,249 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Baidu by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 172,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,544,000 after buying an additional 15,801 shares in the last quarter. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,166,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,421,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at $667,000. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.44.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $146.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.61. The company has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.14 and a 12 month high of $354.82.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

