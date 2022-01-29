Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,829 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 20,735 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 20.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

TPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.11.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.