Vident Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,756 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,299 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of KBR by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 30,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bbva USA raised its stake in shares of KBR by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KBR by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of KBR by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of KBR by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 22,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $43.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.35. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.64 and a twelve month high of $49.99.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -183.33%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KBR. TheStreet upgraded KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KBR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.43.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 2,335 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,288.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

