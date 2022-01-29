Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 159 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,409 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 31 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHOP. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Shopify in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities cut Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $876.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,528.67.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $872.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,293.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,422.22. The firm has a market cap of $108.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $780.00 and a 52-week high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

