Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 17,336 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,336 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 97.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 62.8% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 64.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $54.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.86 and a 200-day moving average of $62.86. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.77 and a 1 year high of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.49.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

