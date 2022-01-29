Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,923 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABG. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 648,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,544,000 after acquiring an additional 76,581 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 26.7% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 303,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,928,000 after acquiring an additional 63,939 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at $9,340,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 653,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,940,000 after acquiring an additional 52,225 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 84.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after buying an additional 47,771 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $156.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.03 and a 200-day moving average of $181.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.96 and a twelve month high of $230.96.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

