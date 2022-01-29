Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 6,444 Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,444 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LEGN. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. 26.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LEGN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Legend Biotech from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGN opened at $37.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.25. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.27 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Legend Biotech Co. has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 134.33% and a negative net margin of 387.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

