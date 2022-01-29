Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 8,464 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,464 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.05% of Commercial Metals worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

CMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.78.

CMC opened at $33.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.05. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $19.44 and a 1-year high of $38.72. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $252,454.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.