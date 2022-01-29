Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes $2.03 Million Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 45,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ABM Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABM. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABM opened at $40.71 on Friday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $36.31 and a 52 week high of $55.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.40.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 41.94%.

ABM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

