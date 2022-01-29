Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes $2.09 Million Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 102,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Independence Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,640,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,147 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,732,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,246,000 after acquiring an additional 745,624 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,430,000 after acquiring an additional 686,357 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,966,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,155,000 after acquiring an additional 535,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,735,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,657,000 after acquiring an additional 476,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IRT shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

IRT stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.83, a P/E/G ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.16.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

