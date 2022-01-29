Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,611 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.10% of Century Communities as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 505.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,245,000 after acquiring an additional 630,372 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,364,000 after acquiring an additional 253,650 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,384,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,151,000 after acquiring an additional 240,254 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,395,000 after acquiring an additional 145,772 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 475,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,213,000 after acquiring an additional 143,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CCS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.20.

Shares of CCS opened at $63.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.43. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.13 and a 12-month high of $86.07.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $958.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.95 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.80%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

