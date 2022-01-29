Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 89,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Smith & Wesson Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWBI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SWBI opened at $16.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $39.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.16). Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 98.57%. The company had revenue of $230.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.88%.

SWBI has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In related news, insider Mark Peter Smith acquired 3,076 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,784.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

Read More: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.