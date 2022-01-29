Vident Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,145,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,463,991,000 after buying an additional 506,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,730,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,266,436,000 after buying an additional 243,328 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,808,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,841,000 after buying an additional 440,707 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,778,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,085,000 after buying an additional 85,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,193,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,519,000 after buying an additional 102,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXR opened at $196.91 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.54 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.33.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The firm had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.11%.

EXR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.44.

In other news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,891,793 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

