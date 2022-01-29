VIG Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. VIG has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $1,428.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VIG has traded 99.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000167 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000740 BTC.

About VIG

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 890,208,355 coins. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

