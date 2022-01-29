VIMworld Price Hits $0.0034 on Exchanges (VEED)

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One VIMworld coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, VIMworld has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. VIMworld has a market capitalization of $18.81 million and approximately $63,314.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00049468 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001155 BTC.

VIMworld Profile

VIMworld (VEED) is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

