Vinci (EPA:DG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $90.95

Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €90.95 ($103.35) and traded as high as €98.02 ($111.39). Vinci shares last traded at €97.57 ($110.88), with a volume of 1,367,250 shares trading hands.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €107.00 ($121.59) price target on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($128.41) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €98.50 ($111.93) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($123.86) price target on shares of Vinci in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €107.69 ($122.37).

Get Vinci alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is €91.49 and its 200 day moving average price is €90.95.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.