Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN) Stock Price Up 0%

Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN) shares rose 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.38 and last traded at $20.38. Approximately 1,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.37.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.93.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 48,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 32.53% of Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.