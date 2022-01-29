Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.86.

Several research firms recently commented on COCO. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Vita Coco stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. Vita Coco has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $18.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $115.67 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Vita Coco will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ira Liran acquired 9,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,667.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 199,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $2,805,452.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 94,000 shares of company stock worth $969,052. Corporate insiders own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vita Coco stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Vita Coco Company Profile

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.