Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.86.
Several research firms recently commented on COCO. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Vita Coco stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. Vita Coco has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $18.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
In related news, Director Ira Liran acquired 9,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,667.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 199,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $2,805,452.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 94,000 shares of company stock worth $969,052. Corporate insiders own 7.16% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vita Coco stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Vita Coco Company Profile
THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.
See Also: Momentum Indicators
Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.