Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.86.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COCO shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Ira Liran acquired 49,150 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.43 per share, for a total transaction of $512,634.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 199,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $2,805,452.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 94,000 shares of company stock valued at $969,052 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vita Coco stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:COCO opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Vita Coco has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $18.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.28.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $115.67 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vita Coco will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vita Coco

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

