Vitae (VITAE) Price Hits $0.35 on Exchanges

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Vitae coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vitae has a total market capitalization of $6.84 million and $20,417.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vitae has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rapids (RPD) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000310 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,114.31 or 0.99954419 BTC.

METAWORLD (METAWORLD) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Metaficial World (MW) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008787 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Vitae Profile

Vitae is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

