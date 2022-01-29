VITE (VITE) One Day Volume Hits $2.31 Million

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One VITE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0523 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VITE has a market cap of $26.11 million and $2.31 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VITE has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VITE Coin Profile

VITE is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,032,078,878 coins and its circulating supply is 499,507,767 coins. VITE’s official website is www.vite.org . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

