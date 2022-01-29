Vitesco Technologies Group (OTC:VTSCY) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of Vitesco Technologies Group AG (OTC:VTSCY) traded down 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.29 and last traded at $9.29. 52,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 438% from the average session volume of 9,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Vitesco Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vitesco Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Vitesco Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Vitesco Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €58.00 ($65.91) price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vitesco Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.14.

